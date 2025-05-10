Downtown LA, Woodland Hills see record-breaking temperatures amid weekend heat wave

We have another day of record-breaking heat on tap for Saturday, but don't worry, relief is on the way.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Temperatures soared across the Southland Saturday, reaching record highs as the region experienced the peak of a spring heat wave.

"Record highs reached so far today: Woodland Hills (currently 100, record 99 set in 1988) and downtown LA (currently 95, record 95 set in 1934). Temperatures still rising," the National Weather Service's Los Angeles office posted at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday. "Final numbers for any records will be released shortly after 5pm."

Other valley areas saw temperatures in the mid-to-upper 90s, with highs at Los Angeles and Orange County beaches in the 80s.

A heat advisory was in effect through at least 9 p.m. Saturday for the Santa Clarita Valley, the Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Calabasas, Agoura Hills, the San Fernando Valley and the San Gabriel Valley. Forecasters warned of a heightened risk of heat illness for sensitive populations, such as the very young, the very old and people without air conditioning.

"Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors," the NWS advised. "Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke."

One person suffered heat exhaustion Saturday while hiking in the Hollywood Hills and had to be hospitalized. Firefighters and paramedics dispatched at 11:11 a.m. to 3824 Mount Lee Drive conducted a hoist operation to extraction the man from the location, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

In Orange County, the Southern Section Division 3 track and field prelims at Yorba Linda High School were paused due to extreme heat as the mercury reached 97 degrees, according to Rich Gonzalez, editor of PrepCalTrack, who added that action was expected to resume when deemed safe to do so.

In Long Beach, Southern California Edison reported that more than 5,300 customers were still without power in the early afternoon from an outage that was reported at about 9:10 a.m. Officials did not have an approximate time of complete restoration.

Temperatures were expected to drop into the 80s on Sunday before a more substantial cooling trend sets in for the rest of the week and into next weekend.

"The high-pressure ridge will shift east late Saturday into Sunday allowing cooler air from the ocean to surge inland," according to the NWS. "The timing of this surge will determine how much temperatures drop on Sunday."

Some temperatures could still reach the 90s on Sunday in the valleys.

The Pasadena Fire Department urged residents to take precautions at home to prevent fires in dried vegetation in the aftermath of January's deadly Eaton Fire. People were urged to trim vegetation around their homes, remove dry brush, dead trees and anything that can catch fire within 100 feet of the homes and 10 feet of roadways