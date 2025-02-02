Hundreds march on 101 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles during protest against deportations

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Hundreds of demonstrators blocked a portion of the 101 Freeway Sunday morning in downtown Los Angeles in what was called a "protest against deportations."

The protesters, many of whom were seen waving Mexican flags, were spotted near the area of Los Angeles and Aliso streets. This comes after President Donald Trump signed multiple executive orders targeted at curbing illegal immigration.

The California Highway Patrol told Eyewitness News both the southbound and northbound lanes are being impacted.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.