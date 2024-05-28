Dozens of new food options coming to John Wayne Airport in Orange County

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- HMSHost is opening more than a dozen new dining venues at John Wayne Airport in Orange County under a new 15-year contract to develop more than 32,100 square feet of concessions space across Terminals A, B, and C.

Orange County supervisors voted to award the new leases in May.

Mama's Comfort Food & Cocktails, Wahoo's Fish Taco, Sgt. Pepperoni's Pizza Store, Tacos La Piña, Five Vines Wine Bar, Chaupain Bakery and Left Coast Brewing are all coming to the airport.

New vending options like "OC To Go" will also be available, serving anything from hot pizza to Krispy Kreme donuts and even dumplings.

Anaheim Ducks Breakaway Bar and Grill will also be revamped with a new look and a new menu.

These upgrades will replace some of the current food options.

National chains like Bonchon Korean Fried Chicken, Earl of Sandwich, Habit Burger Grill, Dunkin' and Panera Bread will also open up.

The new food offerings are expected to open in late 2025.