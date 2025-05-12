Deputy attorney general who defended Trump in hush money trial is named acting librarian of Congress

The White House fired Dr. Carla Hayden last week amid criticism from conservatives that she was advancing a "woke" agenda.

Dr. Carla Hayden, librarian of Congress fired by the Donald Trump administration, was appointed by then-President Barack Obama in 2016.

Dr. Carla Hayden, librarian of Congress fired by the Donald Trump administration, was appointed by then-President Barack Obama in 2016.

Dr. Carla Hayden, librarian of Congress fired by the Donald Trump administration, was appointed by then-President Barack Obama in 2016.

Dr. Carla Hayden, librarian of Congress fired by the Donald Trump administration, was appointed by then-President Barack Obama in 2016.

CHICAGO -- Dr. Carla Hayden is one of the most high-profile leaders of color to be targeted in the Trump administration's crusade against diversity, equity and inclusion in America's cultural institutions.

When Hayden first got the job in 2016, appointed by then-President Barack Obama, her main task was bringing the Library of Congress into the 21st century and digitizing the collection.

Besides being the main research arm of the U.S. Congress, it houses a giant trove of books, films, recordings, manuscripts and more, making it one of the largest libraries in the world.

Cindy Hohl is the president of the American Library Association, which is headquartered in Chicago.

"She has done such an exemplary effort in making sure that everyone understands what is accessible in that collection," Hohl said.

Hayden held that same position in 2003. She had one year left in her term as librarian of Congress but was fired last week. A Trump administration official sent her a two-sentence email, addressing her as Carla.

"We felt she did not fit the needs of the American people. There were quite concerning things that she had done at the Library of Congress in the pursuit of DEI and putting inappropriate books in the library for children, and we don't believe that she was serving the interests of the American taxpayer well, so she has been removed from her position, and the president is well within his rights to do that," said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

The unexpected move infuriated Congressional Democrats.

Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Illinois) said in a statement, "There is not a shred of evidence that Dr. Hayden deserves to be fired. The Librarian's termination is yet another example of President Trump's cruel attack on the American people's world-class cultural institutions and dedicated public servants."

Hohl says libraries are under attack, but librarians will stand firm.

"We are here to help everyone have equal access to credible sources. And that should be considered a good thing," Hohl said.

Hohl says she hopes legislators will investigate Hayden's firing and hold hearings.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche has been named interim librarian of Congress.

Blanche was named the No. 2 Justice Department official after serving as Trump's criminal defense attorney in two cases brought by the department during President Joe Biden's administration. He is a former federal prosecutor who was a key figure on Trump's defense team in his New York hush money trial, which ended in a conviction on 34 felony counts.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.