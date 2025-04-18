Dramatic dashcam video shows high-speed crash in Sun Valley; 9 people treated at scene

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dramatic dashcam video shows a catastrophic multi-vehicle crash in Sun Valley.

A car traveling at extreme speeds is seen flying by one vehicle before slamming into the back of a van. The car then spins out of control before coming to a stop.

The crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. in the 13300 block of Roscoe Boulevard, according to Los Angeles police.

In total, three vehicles were involved in the major crash, and nine patients were treated by first responders at the scene.

Two people were rushed to the E.R. in serious condition, LAPD said. Five others were transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not immediately say if any arrests had been made.

City News Service contributed to this report.