Driver arrested after slamming into several parked cars in North Hollywood, police say

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A driver was arrested after allegedly slamming into several parked cars, leaving behind a scene of destruction in North Hollywood.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. Sunday on North Fulcher Avenue near Vineland, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Several cars were heavily damaged, and the SUV that hit them ended up turned upside down in the middle of the street. Video from the scene showed the chaotic aftermath of the crash, including beer cans scattered outside the overturned SUV.

Authorities say the driver was speeding and fled the scene after the crash. Officers found the suspect nearby and took them into custody.

It's unclear if anyone was hurt. A DUI investigation was underway.