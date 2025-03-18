Driver arrested for allegedly shooting at off-duty Irvine officer who was on his way home from work

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was arrested Tuesday morning after at least one shot was fired at an Irvine police officer on his way home from work.

The incident happened just after 3 a.m. near Hearthstone and Irvine Center Drive.

Irvine Police Department Public Information Officer Kyle Oldoerp told Eyewitness News the officer was heading home in his personal vehicle when he noticed someone driving erratically.

The officer started following the driver and called it in to police, Oldoerp said. That's when the officer heard a popping noise and backed way. Oldoerp said a shell casing was later found on the street.

According to Oldoerp, officers were able to catch up to the suspect with the help of license plate recognition technology.

The suspect and a female passenger were detained by Riverside County sheriff's deputies at the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula before Irvine police officers arrived and took the two into custody.

The driver was arrested for shooting at an occupied motor vehicle and assault with a deadly weapon. A female passenger was also arrested, but further details weren't immediately available.

The incident remains under investigation.