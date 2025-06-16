Driver arrested after hitting 6 pedestrians, including several kids, in Inglewood

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The driver of a car that slammed into six pedestrians, including several children, in Inglewood over the weekend was arrested for reckless driving.

The pedestrians were hit Saturday night near Century Boulevard and Prairie Avenue, close to SoFi Stadium and the Intuit Dome.

All the pedestrians and the driver and passenger of that car were all rushed to the hospital with moderate to critical injuries.

Eyewitness News learned several people were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, including a 14-year-old boy.

Four of the victims were juveniles, ranging in ages between 10 and 14, according to the Inglewood Police Department.

The driver was later arrested for reckless driving. Police say the crash does not appear to be intentional.

There were large crowds in the area at the time because of the Gold Cup match at nearby at SoFi Stadium. Police could not say if anyone was coming from that game.