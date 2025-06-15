At least 10 injured after car crashes into group of pedestrians in Inglewood

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- At least 10 people were injured Saturday night when a vehicle crashed and struck a group of pedestrians in Inglewood.

It happened near Century Boulevard and Prairie Avenue, close to SoFi Stadium and the Intuit Dome.

Details are limited, but Eyewitness News has learned several people were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, including a 14-year-old boy.

Two others also suffered serious injuries and at least six had minor injuries.

It's unclear how the crash occurred and information regarding the driver was not immediately available.

The crash happened as fans were heading home from the CONCACAF Gold Cup, which was held at SoFi Stadium.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.