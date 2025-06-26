Driver arrested after hit-and-run crash that injured Riverside County deputy in Moreno Valley

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspected hit-and-run driver has been arrested after allegedly hitting and injuring a sheriff's deputy in Moreno Valley.

The incident happened just after 9 p.m. Wednesday near the area of Indian Street and Alessandro Boulevard, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

The deputy was responding to an assault with a deadly weapon call when they were struck by a car that drove away from the scene.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the suspect was later found down the street at an apartment complex. He was arrested for felony hit-and-run.

The injured deputy was rushed to the hospital but is expected to be released some time Thursday.