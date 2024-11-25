Driver crashes into several parked cars in Montebello, sending 3 to hospital

MONTEBELLO, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was arrested after a car smashed into several parked vehicles, leaving behind a mangled mess of destruction in Montebello.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. Sunday near Repetto Street and Keenan Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Video from the scene showed a badly damaged BMW and Kia.

Authorities say the person who was arrested was found arguing with witnesses at the scene.

Three people were taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.