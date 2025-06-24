Driver dies after crashing into back of fire truck on 10 Freeway in Claremont; some EB lanes closed

CLAREMONT, Calif. (KABC) -- A driver was killed after crashing into a fire truck on the 10 Freeway in Claremont, which prompted the closure of a few eastbound lanes Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 4:37 a.m. at Mills Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The firetruck was responding to a previous crash on the freeway when another car crashed into the back of it. The driver of that second vehicle died at the scene.

Officials said the right two lanes of the freeway would remain closed for at least an hour.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

