Driver slams into several parked cars in wild Anaheim crash caught on video

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Surveillance video captured the moment a driver slammed into several parked cars in Anaheim.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. Sunday on La Palma Avenue near East Street, according to the Anaheim Police Department. Footage shows a white car crashing into the parked cars before rolling and flipping over.

No arrests were made. Authorities say the driver who caused the crash was not intoxicated and no one was seriously injured in the collision.

Officers left without filing a report. They let the car owners handle it themselves with their insurers.