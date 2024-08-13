Truck driver smashes into several parked cars in Encino, video shows

ENCINO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A truck driver was caught on camera slamming into several parked cars on a street in Encino.

It happened early Saturday morning near Killion Street and Newcastle Avenue.

The footage shows a white pickup truck hitting and sideswiping at least three parked cars before it finally came to a stop. At one point in the video, the driver gets out of the truck to examine some of the damage before they take off.

Neighbors told Eyewitness News they're frustrated and are asking for the public's help in trying to find who was behind the wheel.