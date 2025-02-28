Drone video shows higher tides dragging fire debris offshore along the coast in Malibu

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- After the devastating fries ripped through the Los Angeles area last month, the clean up process has been nothing short of difficult.

New drone footage over the Palisades Fire burn zone showed the extent of the damage right off the Pacific Ocean.

Higher than normal tides are flooding normally dry burned beachfront homes in Malibu and fire debris is being dragged offshore.

Video shows the debris floating in the water and collecting just offshore in some areas along the Malibu coast.

The fire destroyed more than 68-hundred residential and commercial structures.

Asbestos tests are being done on the properties before the debris removal can begin.

During Phase 1, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency crews remove hazardous materials from properties burned by the wildfires. Phase 2 consists of removing visible fire debris, such as chimneys, hazardous trees and ash, according to the county.