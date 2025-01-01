Fire officials: Avoid NYE fireworks due to dry, windy conditions

"Your celebration could cause someone's worst day of their life," said Capt. Sheila Kelliher Berkoh with the L.A. County Fire.

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- Even though a red flag warning for the Los Angeles area was canceled Tuesday, fire weather conditions will persist through Thursday in some areas.

With little to no rain so far this rain season, the plants remain very dry and ready to ignite, with light winds blowing through the Valley areas. That means authorities are asking people to avoid using fireworks - or anything - that can spark a fire.

"Your celebration could cause someone's worst day of their life," said Capt. Sheila Kelliher Berkoh with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. "A firework in the wrong patch of trees or brush really could start something, and for what? Ten minutes of a quick firework pop? There's a lot of ways to celebrate the New Year, but let's keep those on the ground and keep them safe and sane. I don't know that people ... professionals are doing it now but there's a lot of ways to ring in the New Year that don't involve fireworks."

Windy conditions raise SoCal fire danger

More Santa Ana winds blew through parts of Southern California Tuesday, but the gusts were less severe than originally anticipated, prompting a cancellation of red flag warnings that had been issued for local mountain areas.

The red flag warnings of critical fire danger were originally expected to be in place through 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, the western San Gabriel Mountains and the 14 Freeway corridor. But shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service canceled the warnings in light of "lowered wind projections.''

But forecasters warned that fire conditions remain elevated.

"While the lowered wind projections have resulted in all red flag warnings to be canceled, there remains a fire danger especially considering the holiday,'' according to the NWS. "With little to no rain so far this season, elevated to locally brief critical fire weather conditions will continue over the mountains and windier valleys and foothills.''

Some residents in the Santa Clarita Valley say the Santa Ana winds, though not very strong, are still a concern.

They're hoping tonight's New Year's Eve celebrations will be safe and sane amid the dry weather and high fire danger.

"I just always expect people to respect one another," said Stevenson Ranch resident Gary Rhor. "You know, no drinking, no driving, and when it comes to fireworks, not in this neighborhood. It's just too crazy with the winds and the fires. It's just too encompassing and can spread too fast."

How long will the winds stick around?

The offshore winds are expected to continue into Thursday, with localized wind gusts of 20 to 35 mph anticipated in particularly wind-prone areas, according to the NWS. Humidity levels will also fall below 10% in higher mountain elevations, and potentially fall to 8% to 20% in lower elevations and valleys.

The winds will shift to onshore by Friday, and humidity levels are expected to rise, according to the NWS. A light offshore flow is possible Sunday, with more Santa Ana wind conditions on the horizon.

"There is a growing potential for warm and gusty Santa Ana winds for the middle to end of next week,'' according to the NWS.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.