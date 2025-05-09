LAPD arrests suspect accused of killing man after breaking into Valley Village apartment

A manhunt is underway for an intruder who police say broke into a Valley Village apartment and killed a man inside.

VALLEY VILLAGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect accused of killing a man after breaking into his Valley Village apartment has been arrested, Los Angeles police said Thursday.

The arrest comes after LAPD officers found Menashe Hidra's body on April 26 during a welfare check at the Ashton Sherman Village complex in the 12600 block of Riverside Drive.

Detectives identified the suspect as Erick Escamilla, 27. The FBI and LAPD detectives located him Thursday at a hospital where he was receiving treatment.

Hidra, 53, died following a physical altercation with the alleged intruder who broke into his fifth-floor apartment, police said in a news release. Police allege Escamilla broke into the apartment after "entering through a skylight in an adjacent vacant apartment and traversing the balconies."

The suspect was allegedly seen on Ring doorball video trying to get into apartments using a screwdriver. Police also released images of the suspect showing him wearing a dark-colored jacket and a hat.

Residents of the apartment complex told Eyewitness News that they had notified management of their safety concerns prior to the murder and had complained about transients breaking into the complex.

Further details about what led to the arrest were not immediately available.