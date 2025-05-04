OC Ducati dealership president shares tariff concerns: 'You just don't know what's going to happen'

COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) -- When California Representative Dave Min visited Ducati Newport Beach this week, the dealership's president was surprised.

The tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump means people could end up paying more for the luxury motorcycles - which are imported from Italy. So Ducati Newport Beach President Michael Guerin reached out to Min for help, worried that after 16 years in business, his work could be at risk.

Guerin said all the unknowns have made planning for the future of his business a challenge.

"We're kind of hovering just to see what happens, because every day, there seems to be some kind of change," he said.

Min represents California's 47th district where the dealership is located, and to Guerin's surprise, Min paid a visit Friday. Guerin told Min his business makes a 12% profit on the motorcycles, which cost anywhere between $10,000 to $100,000.

That's not bad, but when you tack on Trump's 10% minimum tariff on all imports- it's a big hit.

Guerin told Eyewitness News he hopes his customers ride out with no tariffs between Europe and the U.S., but he said there are too many unknowns, and his business relies on imports from around the world.

Some other countries he relies on for products are Vietnam and Thailand.

"It's very hard for us to prepare the future of our business and what we're going to do - as far as hiring people, buying product - when you just don't know what's going to happen," said Guerin. "So today, we don't have tariffs, but tomorrow, we could."

"Ducati brought in more product for us to have. Some of it is here in our showroom floor that we haven't prepared yet for sale," Guerin added.

Min worries that lack of investment by businesses is going to lead to an immediate drop in demand.

"We have some time right now," he said. "Hopefully, the president will come to his senses and start to do the right thing, but we're running out of runway."

Min told Eyewitness News owners of other businesses in his district have shared similar stories.

Guerin was simply glad to know someone is listening.

"At least we have people that are trying and fighting for us small businesses, and that's really my concern, at the end of the day is for all of us as small businesses," Guerin said.

Guerin said business was pretty good in April after the tariffs were formally announced, with people racing to his dealership in hopes of avoiding higher costs, but he said that increased business has since died down.