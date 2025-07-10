DUI driver pleads guilty to murder, gets 15 years to life in prison for crash that killed newlywed

BANNING, Calif. (KABC) -- A man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for a DUI crash that killed a newlywed woman last year in Riverside County.

A spokesperson for the Riverside County district attorney's office confirmed the plea by Jason Ray McQueary.

McQueary is responsible for the Banning crash that killed Carlie Whitlatch in October. Whitlatch had been married for only two weeks at the time of the two-vehicle collision.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a deputy with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department attempted to pull over a driver who was driving the wrong way on Seminole Drive near the Cabazon Outlets. But instead of pulling over, they say the driver took off, resulting in a high-speed chase.

McQueary slammed into Whitlatch's Nissan.

"He took literally everything from me," Adam Whitlatch, the victim's husband, told ABC7 in October. "I planned to grow old with her, I planned to have kids with her ... planned to buy a house."

The 23-year-old woman was on her way home from work at the time of the crash.

"He hit her from behind at around 95 mph as she was sitting at a stop sign," said her mother, Buenita Shoemaker. She added: "She had the most beautiful blue eyes, huge smile and the biggest heart."