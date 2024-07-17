Suspected DUI driver smashes through wall near Tarzana home in fiery crash

An alleged drunk driver smashed through the wall near a home in Tarzana, causing the car to be engulfed in flames overnight, police said.

An alleged drunk driver smashed through the wall near a home in Tarzana, causing the car to be engulfed in flames overnight, police said.

An alleged drunk driver smashed through the wall near a home in Tarzana, causing the car to be engulfed in flames overnight, police said.

An alleged drunk driver smashed through the wall near a home in Tarzana, causing the car to be engulfed in flames overnight, police said.

TARZANA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An alleged drunk driver smashed through the wall near a home in Tarzana, causing the car to be engulfed in flames overnight, police said.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday near Reseda Boulevard and Rosita Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the flames. Video from the scene appears to show multiple cars in the driveway that were also damaged.

It's unclear if anybody was inside the home at the time.

An ambulance was called to the scene, presumably for injuries that the driver sustained. That individual was arrested on suspicion of DUI.