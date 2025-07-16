DUI suspect slams into innocent driver during police chase in Winnetka

WINNETKA, LOS ANGLES (KABC) -- A police chase ended Wednesday afternoon when a DUI suspect slammed into at least one innocent driver at an intersection in the San Fernando Valley.

The pursuit, involving Los Angeles Police Department officers, began at Hart Street and Independence Avenue and lasted less than one minute before culminating in a fiery collision about 12:15 p.m. at Sherman Way and Corbin Avenue.

The DUI suspect attempted to flee on foot after the pileup but was quickly apprehended. The person in custody was not immediately identified.

One of three cars involved in the crash erupted in flames, which were extinguished by responding firefighters.

Paramedics extracted the innocent driver from a white SUV and placed her in a wheelchair and then an ambulance. The extent of her possible injuries was unclear.

There were no reports of any officers being injured.