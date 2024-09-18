3 minors hurt after hitting parked cars in Reseda rollover crash; DUI suspected

At least three minors were hurt in a suspected DUI crash that ended with the car rolling over in Reseda.

At least three minors were hurt in a suspected DUI crash that ended with the car rolling over in Reseda.

At least three minors were hurt in a suspected DUI crash that ended with the car rolling over in Reseda.

At least three minors were hurt in a suspected DUI crash that ended with the car rolling over in Reseda.

RESEDA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- At least three minors were hurt in a suspected DUI crash that ended with the car rolling over in Reseda.

The incident happened around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday on Victory Boulevard near Corbin Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Authorities say the driver was traveling eastbound when they swerved in westbound lanes and crashed into several parked cars. The car then rolled over right in front of a home.

The driver is suspected of driving under the influence.

All three minors in the car were taken to the hospital in unknown condition.