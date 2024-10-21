Dust devil wreaks havoc during Pop Warner game in Rancho Cucamonga, video shows

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) -- It may have looked like a small tornado, but weather experts say a small whirlwind that popped up in Rancho Cucamonga over the weekend was actually a dust devil.

It was spotted Saturday afternoon at Etiwanda Creek Park during a Pop Warner game.

Eyewitness News viewer Shante Hall said the swirling winds tossed up tents and belongings, and forced people to cover their eyes.

"My purse fell over and I lost my $40. It flew out of my purse and I don't know what happened to it," one woman said.

The National Weather Service later confirmed that it was a dust devil. The agency says there have been several such sightings in the Inland Empire recently and that the conditions on Saturday were just right for one to form.