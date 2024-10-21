24/7 LiveLos AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Dust devil wreaks havoc during Pop Warner game in Rancho Cucamonga, video shows

KABC logo
Monday, October 21, 2024 6:40PM
Dust devil wreaks havoc during Pop Warner game in Rancho Cucamonga
Dust devil wreaks havoc during Pop Warner game in Rancho CucamongaA dust devil was spotted at Etiwanda Creek Park in Rancho Cucamonga over the weekend, but some thought it was a tornado.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) -- It may have looked like a small tornado, but weather experts say a small whirlwind that popped up in Rancho Cucamonga over the weekend was actually a dust devil.

It was spotted Saturday afternoon at Etiwanda Creek Park during a Pop Warner game.

Eyewitness News viewer Shante Hall said the swirling winds tossed up tents and belongings, and forced people to cover their eyes.

"My purse fell over and I lost my $40. It flew out of my purse and I don't know what happened to it," one woman said.

The National Weather Service later confirmed that it was a dust devil. The agency says there have been several such sightings in the Inland Empire recently and that the conditions on Saturday were just right for one to form.

Copyright © 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW