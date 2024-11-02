Dying algae is causing a stink on Southern California beaches

Rust-colored water is caused by algae which is also responsible for the blue glow known as bioluminescence -- but there is a flip side to this nighttime beauty.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC-TV) (KABC) -- The electric blue waves along Southern California beaches have delighted beach goers and surfers alike.

"Past week, we've had bioluminescence which is beautiful but also we've had the "red tide" which is brown water," said Michael Davidson.

The rust-colored water is caused by algae that is also responsible for the blue glow known as bioluminescence, but there is a flip side to this nighttime beauty.

"It smelled a bit like fish, rotting fish. So, it smelled like fish, dead fish." said Martin Gauss of Latvia.

So, what's behind the putrid smell?

"The smell only really occurs as it is decomposing and literally rotting in our ocean right now," said Laura Rink, associate director of Heal the Bay Aquarium in Santa Monica.

Rink explain that as the algae dies off, it releases hydrogen sulfide gas causing that rotten egg smell.

It's not exactly what diners at the Malibu Farm Cafe are expecting when the come in for a bite.

"It is effecting us, I feel it is effecting the customers too," said Yonatan Huesca a server at Malibu Farmer Cafe. "They want here to enjoy the view, but when they are smelly something unusual it also effects our business."

But not to worry -- once the algae finishes dying off, Southern California beaches will have their dazzling blue-green waves and fresh sea breezes back.