Eagle Rock tenants fighting to stay in rent-stabilized building

Tenants in Eagle Rock could be forced to leave their rent-stabilized building to make room for a new affordable housing project, leaving many fearing for their future.

Tenants in Eagle Rock could be forced to leave their rent-stabilized building to make room for a new affordable housing project, leaving many fearing for their future.

Tenants in Eagle Rock could be forced to leave their rent-stabilized building to make room for a new affordable housing project, leaving many fearing for their future.

Tenants in Eagle Rock could be forced to leave their rent-stabilized building to make room for a new affordable housing project, leaving many fearing for their future.

EAGLE ROCK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Tenants in Eagle Rock could be forced to leave their rent-stabilized building to make room for a new housing project, leaving many fearing for their future.

"Stress, anxiety, fear, where am I going to go? I mean, I grew up here. This community is my home," said tenant Celena Juarez, who's lived in the building for 47 years. She pays $460 a month for her two-bedroom apartment.

Celena's mother Sally lived there first. She still lives in the building but a different unit.

Documents from the Los Angeles City Planning department show plans for a seven-story affordable housing apartment building at 4319 Toland Way.

"We know that it is a building that's set to be affordable, but the ranges that that could be could mean that rent here would be raised by hundreds of dollars, many of which are out of the hands of these tenants," said L.A. City Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez.

The L.A. Housing Department (LAHD) first sent a notice to the 17 units in February, but tenants said the property owner hasn't said a word.

"I read about it on a random Facebook page post," said tenant Martin Moakler.

The California Landmark Group bought the building in 2016. The company declined an on-camera interview Tuesday but provided the following statement:

"CLG received the city's notice of the approval to build 141 affordable housing units approximately 2 weeks ago, after it had been on hold for some time.

We currently have no plans at this time on how or when we will proceed with this project except that we do plan to meet with the tenants prior. Our goal is to find an amicable solution for everyone.

CLG has been in the business of market rate and affordable housing for nearly 40 years and pride ourselves on working with the community, residents and stake holders. Will go the extra mile here as we always have."

Hernandez said the project is a product of Mayor Karen Bass's Executive Directive 1 (ED 1), which speeds up the approval process for 100% affordable housing projects in the city.

"When it was first established, [ Rent Stabilization Ordinance (RSO) ] units weren't protected from being demolished, and that's why we're in the situation now," she said.