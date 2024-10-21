Three earthquakes, including magnitude 3.6, hit off the coast of SoCal

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 3.6-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Southern California Sunday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The 3.6 quake struck around 5:32 p.m. and was centered about 27 miles from San Clemente Island and 29 miles from Avalon on Santa Catalina Island, USGS said.

Two smaller earthquakes hit the same region about an hour and a half earlier.

The first measured at 3.1 and hit around 4:11 p.m., and another 2.5-magnitude quake struck a few minutes later.

There were no immediate reports of damage.