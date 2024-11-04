Overturned big rig shuts down eastbound lanes of 10 Freeway in Baldwin Park

BALDWIN PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- Several eastbound lanes of the 10 Freeway were shut down in the Baldwin Park area due to an overturned big rig across lanes Monday morning.

The crash was reported around 3 a.m. at Frazier Street near the 605 Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol's traffic log. The incident also shut down the northbound 605 Freeway transition to the eastbound 10 Freeway.

AIR7 was over the scene where crews were working to clear the wreck. The big rig was apparently carrying a load of onions.

Officials initially said the freeway would reopen around 5 a.m., but only two lanes were reopened by 6 a.m.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

