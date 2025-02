All eastbound lanes of 91 Freeway shut down in Buena Park after 3 killed in crash

BUENA PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- All lanes of the eastbound 91 Freeway were shut down in Buena Park Friday morning following a crash that left three people dead, authorities said.

The crash happened just before 4 a.m. at Valley View Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Additional details about the crash, including how many cars were involved, were not available.

It's not clear when lanes would reopen.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.