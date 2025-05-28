Eaton Canyon remains closed in aftermath of wildfire, but alternative hiking trails are available

ALTADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- With nice weather encouraging people to hit local hiking trails, Los Angeles County parks officials are urging hikers to stay away from Eaton Canyon and turn instead to other, nearby trails.

January's Eaton Fire scorched much of Eaton Canyon's cherished trail system, leaving behind scars that not only need to heal, but are also dangerous, said Norma E. Garcia-Gonzalez, the Director of L.A. County's Parks and Recreation Department.

"There are a lot of washed out trails, trees that have been burned," she said. "It is really unsafe."

For that reason, Garcia-Gonzalez says Eaton Canyon will be closed to the public for the rest of this year, and most likely through the end of 2026. But L.A. County is quick to point out that there are hundreds of miles of safe trails around Eaton Canyon that are still open to the public.

The county released this list of hiking alternatives:

Hahamongna Watershed Park

Santa Anita Canyon and Chantry Flat

Gabrielino Trail

Switzer Falls Trail

Deukmejian Wilderness Park.

At Hahamongna Watershed Park on Monday, hikers hit the trails to takeadvantage of the Memorial Day holiday.

"It's amazing to see the growth on the mountains already, slowly but surely because of the rains," said Kevin Delaney of Pasadena during a hike with his wife and children.

Delaney turned to these trails as an alternative to Eaton Canyon, which he lives next to. Others who survived the Eaton Fire say they are leaning on Hahamongna as an emotional crutch.

"We have turned to these trails for years as a place to find comfort, peace and community," said Christina Sheldon who lives near the Eaton Canyon burn zone. "I'm tearing up a little bit. It means the world to our recovery and healing."

Meanwhile, officials say rangers are patrolling Eaton Canyon and trespassers can face fines up to $5,000 if they are caught on the trails there.