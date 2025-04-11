Elevated lead levels found in soil samples taken outside Eaton Fire burn zone, officials say

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- It's been three months since the Eaton Fire burned through the Altadena area, and public health officials are warning about high levels of lead in soil samples taken outside the burn area.

During a virtual press briefing Thursday, experts revealed the test results of the soil samples.

County officials say the powerful winds that fueled the flames on Jan. 7 also sent the ash and debris from hundreds of older homes full of lead paint and pipes that burned in Altadena, south into areas untouched by the fire.

"The assessment revealed that there's a higher percentage of soil samples at intact parcels that have lead levels above the health-based screening levels downwind of the Eaton Fire," said Adam Love, principal scientist at Roux Inc.

"We thought all the dangers were above Woodbury, not below Woodbury, so that's concerning and scary at the same time," said Muhammad Akhtar, owner of EZ Halal Meat & Grocery in the Normandie Heights are of Pasadena, located well outside the burn zone.

The preliminary findings come from soil testing the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health did at 780 different locations in and around the Eaton and Palisades.

The dark green boxes show the areas with the highest lead levels are just outside the Eaton Fire burn zone. In the Palisades, small localized areas of impact were found such as for arsenic, but no widespread contamination from fire-related chemicals.

Officials are urging residents in the lead-affected areas of the Eaton Fire to take some basic safeguards.

"Taking those precautions related to frequent cleaning, particularly keeping pets and animals out of soil, frequent washing, washing toys, certainly washing hands after gardening are steps we want folks to take now," said Dr. Nicole Quick with the county public health department.

Out of an abundance of caution, officials are requesting state and federal partners to help conduct further assessments around the burn zones.

The county is also exploring options for more targeted lead soil testing.