Pasadena closes baseball fields at two parks after high lead levels found in soil

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- The city of Pasadena announced Friday it's closing baseball infields at two parks after Los Angeles County health officials found high lead levels in the soil following the Eaton Fire.

Soil sampling in two neighborhoods revealed led levels above 80 parts per million, which does not require cleanup or remediation but indicates the need for further evaluation, city officials said.

One neighborhood is generally bound by Lincoln Avenue, Washington Boulevard, North Altadena Drive and the city limit. The other neighborhood is generally bound by North Altadena Drive, Orange Grove Boulevard, Washington Boulevard and Eaton Drive, city officials said.

The closed baseball infields are at Washington and Victory parks, and the city says residents who use those fields will be redirected to turf fields.

Robinson Park, Hamilton Park and Alice's Dog Park are outside the identified neighborhoods, but exposed soil will be tested at these three locations as a precaution, the city said. All three of these parks will remain open during testing.

The city encouraged soil testing in parks and youth sports fields with exposed soil, including but not limited to baseball diamonds, soccer, track and football fields within the two neighborhoods and urges those areas be closed to public use until a qualified professional can conduct tests for heavy metals.

City News Service contributed to this report.