Pre-approved home designs aim to accelerate rebuilding in Altadena after Eaton Fire

As the push to rebuild Altadena and the areas destroyed by the Eaton Fire continues, a new collaboration can expedite the construction process.

As the push to rebuild Altadena and the areas destroyed by the Eaton Fire continues, a new collaboration can expedite the construction process.

As the push to rebuild Altadena and the areas destroyed by the Eaton Fire continues, a new collaboration can expedite the construction process.

As the push to rebuild Altadena and the areas destroyed by the Eaton Fire continues, a new collaboration can expedite the construction process.

ALTADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- As the push to rebuild Altadena and the areas destroyed by the Eaton Fire continues, a new collaboration is offering a way to expedite the construction process.

Carol and Kenneth Wood Sr. have lived in Altadena for 40 years. But since the Eaton Fire destroyed their home in January, they've had to bounce around to three different living spaces.

"What has happened to me since the fire, I never dreamed could happen," said Kenneth. "But what's happening to me now, I never dreamed could happen either. That there'd be someone that would help us get back into a home."

Thanks to a partnership between Los Angeles County, the Foothill Catalog Foundation and Habitat for Humanity, the Woods and 25 other families will have their home rebuilt back on their land.

By offering pre-approved home designs for owners to choose from, Supervisor Kathryn Barger says it will clear barriers and speed the process, while also preserving Altadena heritage.

"I really want to emphasize that," Barger said. "Because many in this community's greatest fear was that it would be built back and look like development and not look like the Altadena, which had so much architectural significance within the area."

When the Woods first saw what was left of their home, they say they never imagined living there again. Now all these months after the fire, they have hope.

"I said you know if I just get a shed, a room built up, I would take it - in my neighborhood, in my yard," said Carol Wood. "And just to see that this is possible is really beautiful."

"We've identified a handful of families now," said Bryan Wong, CEO of the San Gabriel Valley Habitat for Humanity. "And we fully expect, as we get this thing up and running, that other builders, other developers in other areas will come to this incredible area of Altadena and get it rebuilt."

Wong says they'll continue to identify families. You can find more information here.