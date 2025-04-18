Eaton Fire victims demand California reject proposed 22% State Farm insurance rate hike

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Fire victims whose homes were destroyed or damaged in the Eaton Fire are accusing State Farm of a pattern of delays and denials in handling their claims.

On Thursday, they gathered in Pasadena, demanding California's Insurance Commissioner reject the company's proposed 22% rate hike.

The fire victims have formed the Eaton Fire Survivors Network.

Matt Gabor, who lives in Altadena, says State Farm has refused to cover the damage to his home.

Gabor says he, his wife, and their two young children have lived in five different places since the fire.

"Doing this as a full-time job, like someone else said, and just to like, have the insurance company that's really supposed to have your back completely abandon you, it's just like, a living nightmare," Gabor said.

Gabor says he just wants State Farm to fix his home, which he says is contaminated with ash and soot, along with lead and other heavy metals. He also opposes the company's rate hike request.

State Farm told Eyewitness News on Thursday afternoon that they're committed to helping customers resolve their claims and rebuild their lives.

