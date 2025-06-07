Eaton Fire victims file wrongful death lawsuit against Southern California Edison

ALTADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- It's been five months since the Eaton Fire shattered the lives of thousands of people in the San Gabriel Valley. Now, Southern California Edison faces a new lawsuit from fire victims.

Betty Barr and her daughter Ivy received around-the-clock care for their disabilities at their Altadena home until the Eaton Fire burned it to the ground. The pair escaped the flames, but their health soon declined.

"The devastation of the fire stripped her and Betty away from all of their resources that were critical to their everyday well-being," said Jasmine Watson Barr, Ivy's niece and caregiver.

The family, joined by civil rights attorney Ben Crump, announced a wrongful death lawsuit Friday against SoCal Edison. They believe the power company is responsible for the Eaton Fire's massive devastation, alleging the company had aging infrastructure and its response was negligent.

"This has been more of a tragedy that we would ever imagine. None of us would be in this shape if it wasn't for the negligence of the power company," said the victim's son Byron Barr.

Relatives say Betty and Ivy, who were disabled and had preexisting health conditions, were in and out of the hospital with breathing problems. In February, they were relocated from a hotel in downtown L.A. to a home in Riverside County. The two died in March -- two weeks apart.

Relatives say Betty was their moral compass and Ivy was the heartbeat of their family.

"This is something that I don't think will ever be the same for us, Jasmine said. "We are lost without them."

Three other families have joined Betty and Ivy's relatives in the wrongful death lawsuit against SoCal Edison.

SCE says its heart is with everyone impacted by the wildfires.

"We are committed to helping rebuild the impacted communities. We will review and address this lawsuit," SCE said in a statement.

"Their lives mattered. Betty's life mattered, Ivy's life mattered. Evelyn McClendon's life mattered, Earline Kelley's life mattered. All of their lives mattered," Crump said.

SCE says it will take up to 18 months for their investigation to be complete.