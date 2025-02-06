Eaton, Palisades burn scar areas top of mind as SoCal prepares for more rain

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As the first of two storms hitting Southern California brought light and steady rain on Wednesday, many living in the Eaton and Palisades burn scar areas were relieved of fears of possible mud and debris flows.

However, they're getting ready for that second storm system.

After Wednesday's rain tapers off, the region will see "a brief 18-24-hour break" before a second "non-atmospheric river" storm moves in Thursday night into Friday, according to the weather service.

Eaton Fire burn area preparations

K-rails have been strategically placed to keep mud and debris flow from causing any more problems in the Eaton Fire burn area.

Water control socks, which are mesh devices that help control erosion and water runoff, have been placed near storm drains to filter the mud and debris flow.

Los Angeles County Public Works Director Mark Pestrella is urging people to be vigilant over the next couple of days.

"It will incrementally impact the stability of an already unstable condition," he said during a press conference Wednesday. "I would continue to recommend that residents who live in burn areas ... shelter in place when it rains, that you prepare to be in your home when it's raining if you live in one of the burn scar areas."

More than 6,400 property owners have applied through the county to have the debris removed from their burned homes and businesses.

One silver lining coming out of the Eaton Fire are the trees that survived. UCLA professor and landscape architect Stephanie Landregan has been taking inventory of the trees.

"They have very deep root systems, and they hold this soil in place," she said. "It's essential on our hillside community to have roots. They are the stabilizing component of all of our hillside communities."

Pacific Coast Highway closed through Friday

Similar preparations are happening in the Palisades burn scar area in Malibu, but the focus remains on Pacific Coast Highway.

Due to the rain, Pacific Coast Highway remains closed until Friday after that second storm passes through.

"We have slopes, natural slopes and manmade slopes, that are quite unstable right now, that could even fail and have been failing even when it's not raining. The rain puts another level of concern for me," said Pestrella.

"Whether you're a traveling motorist or you're a property owner, there is risk in our environment right now. Risk of bodily damage, property damage, risk of lives and risk to the environment."

The closure already taking its toll on the community.

"This is a major impact on our residents, major impact on our small businesses, major impact on our school kids. This is just a lot of impact from one disaster, so we're going to be feeling it for awhile," said Malibu Mayor Doug Stewart, who adds that they'll be ready if future closures come.

"It's just the nature of the beast we've got right now," he said. "Tremendous amount of burn scar from the Palisades Fire and from the Franklin Fire, and it's just a fact of life that we're going to have to deal with.