Mother, daughter killed in Compton remembered as 'beautiful queens' during emotional vigil

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- An emotional vigil was held for a mother and daughter who were gunned down in Compton, as authorities continue their search for the gunman.

La'von Hall, 45, and her 22-year-old daughter Ma'Laysia Martin were killed Tuesday in a drive-by shooting. Investigators say the two women were stopped at an intersection when another car pulled up and someone opened fire. They both died at the scene.

Family members and friends are now hoping authorities will find their killer.

"Find my (baby's) killer," Ira Martin, Ma'Laysia's father, said during Saturday's vigil. "Tender souls that got (taken away)... by a monster."

The primary suspect in the double murder is Donte Lamont Brown, the mother's estranged boyfriend.

LASD homicide investigators have identified a 41-year-old man as the suspect in the shooting deaths of a mother and daughter in Compton on Tuesday.

Family members said she had restraining orders against Brown.

"None of us knew the extent of the abuse of the relationship," said Habeeb Rasheed, the victim's uncle.

Loved ones remembered La'von as a nurturing mother and her daughter as a skilled artist. Ma'Laysia's website showcased her talent, including her own self-portraits.

"Beautiful queens that were filled with talent, life and loved their family," Rasheed added. "You almost feel like you're in a movie. You're waiting for somebody to tell you this ain't true."

La'Von leaves behind an 18-year-old son. A GoFundMe page has been set up to support the family.