Another home burglarized in Encino overnight; police investigating string of recent break-ins

ENCINO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Yet another home was burglarized overnight in Encino, the latest in a string of burglaries in the neighborhood over the past few weeks.

The latest incident happened just after 10 p.m. Monday at a home near the intersection of Hayvenhurst and Ballina drives, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Nobody was home at the time of the break-in. Authorities say multiple suspects wearing face masks forced their way into the residence and took off with an unknown amount of belongings.

In another incident last week, a mother and daughter were walking into their home when they realized a group of burglars were already inside.

A mother and daughter encountered a group of burglars who broke into their multi-million dollar home in Encino overnight.

The suspects, who had their faces covered and were wearing hoodies, quickly ran from the home. They got away with about $7,000 worth of unspecified belongings.

Monday's incident marks at least the sixth burglary to take place in the area over the past few weeks. The LAPD says it's still unclear if any of the recent burglaries in the area are connected. No arrests have been made.

Still, the burglaries have residents in the area on edge.

"It makes me nervous because you think you live in a beautiful, safe, quiet neighborhood and then you realize we're not safe," said Evie Ball of Encino.