Mother, daughter walk into burglary in progress at multi-million dollar Encino home

A mother and daughter encountered a group of burglars who broke into their multi-million dollar home in Encino overnight.

A mother and daughter encountered a group of burglars who broke into their multi-million dollar home in Encino overnight.

A mother and daughter encountered a group of burglars who broke into their multi-million dollar home in Encino overnight.

A mother and daughter encountered a group of burglars who broke into their multi-million dollar home in Encino overnight.

ENCINO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A mother and daughter encountered a group of burglars who broke into their multi-million dollar home in Encino, an area that police say has been a recent target for thieves.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday on Rubio Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The homeowner and her daughter were arriving home when they noticed glass on the floor after opening the door. At that point, they realized what was happening and heard 2-3 suspects yell "Go, go go," police confirmed.

The suspects, who had their faces covered and were wearing hoodies, quickly ran from the home. They got away with about $7,000 worth of unspecified belongings.

Wednesday's incident marks the third home invasion in that neighborhood over the last couple of weeks.

For the second time in less than a week, the home of an Encino family has been burglarized.

Earlier this month, another home less than a mile away was also burglarized off Libbit Avenue and Ventura Boulevard. In that case, police say two masked suspects smashed a glass door and broke into the home and ransacked it. It was first broken into just days before.

The LAPD's West Valley Division is investigating the pattern of home robberies in the area, but authorities could not say if they are connected.