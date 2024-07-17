Encino home burglarized twice in less than a week

For the second time in less than a week, the home of an Encino family has been burglarized.

For the second time in less than a week, the home of an Encino family has been burglarized.

For the second time in less than a week, the home of an Encino family has been burglarized.

For the second time in less than a week, the home of an Encino family has been burglarized.

ENCINO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- For the second time in less than a week, the home of an Encino family was burglarized.

Los Angeles police say two masked burglary suspects smashed a glass door Monday around 9 p.m. and broke into the residence.

Armed security guards responded to the home off Libbit Avenue and Ventura Boulevard to find the house ransacked.

Just four days earlier, burglars broke into the same house when a nanny was home with two children. In that burglary, the suspects also broke a glass door to gain entry and took belongings from the primary bedroom.

It's unknown what was taken in the most recent burglary.

A description of the suspects was not immediately available.