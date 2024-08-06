'It's just pretty scary:' Encino home latest target in string of San Fernando Valley break-ins

ENCINO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Another home in Encino was broken into Monday as police continue to investigate more than a dozen break-ins in the San Fernando Valley.

Officers responded to the home on Firmament Avenue just after 12:30 a.m. According to police, several suspects broke a glass door to get in, but the homeowner was able to scare them away.

Nothing was taken and no injuries were reported.

"It's just pretty scary," said Encino resident Cindy Avishay. "I hope they catch them."

There have been more than a dozen home break-ins reported in the San Fernando Valley in the past few weeks.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were the victims of the ongoing home burglaries, sources told ABC News. The couple's Los Angeles home was hit a few weeks ago by suspects believed to be part of the ongoing crews that have been burglarizing high-end neighborhoods.

Sources say that a guest house on Hank's property was burglarized but the suspects did not enter the main house. Nobody was home at the time and investigators don't believe the burglars knew it was the actor's home.

It's unknown what was taken from the property. So far no arrests have been made.

Joe Petrillo, a security expert from SDS Alarms, fears burglars could become violent.

"It's a little bit different kind of a burglar than those who breaks in in the daytime, which is usually what we're all used to, and they don't want anybody at home. They just want to get in, ransack, get the goods and leave."

"Make that house look occupied all the time, and that means a lot of lights at night, I don't care if it's 8 o'clock at night or 1 o'clock in the morning, a lot of lights on," he added. "Cars parked out in the driveway."

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.