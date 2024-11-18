Endangered spider monkey discovered inside Indio home after search warrant served

An endangered spider monkey, a species normally found in tropical rainforests, was found at a home in Indio.
The monkey was discovered Friday after police officers served an unspecified search warrant at a property on Amador Drive.
Riverside County animal control officials responded to the scene, got the monkey in a carrier and transported it to the Coachella Valley Animal Campus in Thousand Palms.
The California Department of Fish & Wildlife arranged to have a special rescue organization pick up the monkey later the same afternoon.
Additional details were not available.