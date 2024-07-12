ESPYS 2024: Red carpet highlights

The biggest stars in the world of sports walk the 2024 ESPYS carpet, airing live on ABC.

Serena Williams attends the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California.

LOS ANGELES -- The ESPYs celebrate the best-of-the-best in the world of sports, recognizing the top athletes and sports performances of the year. These are the red carpet highlights.

This year, tennis legend and cultural icon Serena Williams is hosting the 32nd annual ceremony of the ESPY Awards, "The 2024 ESPYS Presented by Capital One" live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Categories include Best Male Athlete, Best Female Athlete, Best Breakthrough Athlete, Best Comeback Athlete and more.

Stars and athletes scheduled to present include Quinta Brunson, Nikki Glaser, Rob Lowe, Paige Bueckers, Drew Brees, Draymond Green, Bryce Young, Lindsey Vonn, Mark Ingram II, Flau'jae Johnson, Colman Domingo, GloRilla, Daisy Ridley, Allyson Felix, Damar Hamlin, Candace Parker, Brian Tyree Henry, and Ryan Blaney.

In addition, top athletes and celebrities scheduled to attend include Allen Iverson, Nick Saban, Venus Williams, Andy Reid, Jayden Daniels, Chloe Kim, Livvy Dunne, J.J. McCarthy, Isiah Pacheco, Sugar Ray Leonard, Cooper Flagg, Lisa Leslie, Nyjah Huston, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, CJ McCollum, John Owen Lowe, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Toni Breidinger, Samm Levine, Angel McCoughtry, Jacques Slade, Arielle Chambers, Danny Seraphine, The University of South Carolina Women's basketball team, Louisiana State University's gymnastics team, The University of Oklahoma softball team, and more.

