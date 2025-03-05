Parts of Sierra Madre under evacuation warning as storm raises risk of mudslides, debris flows

SIERRA MADRE, Calif. (KABC) -- As Southern California braces for another winter storm, an evacuation warning has been issued for parts of Sierra Madre, which was hit hard by severe flooding, mudslides and debris flows during the last round of heavy rain.

This week's storm, which is set to move in Wednesday afternoon, is categorized as a Phase 1 event, which means there's a 10-20% chance of more significant flooding and debris flows in burn scar areas.

The evacuation warning for high-risk areas in Sierra Madre went into effect at 6 a.m. and will remain in place through 6 a.m. Friday.

Street parking is prohibited in areas under evacuation warnings or orders.

Last month's storm filled every debris basin in the area to capacity. City and county officials say they've been working to clear them, but they aren't empty.

Police say once a flow starts, it's too late to evacuate. That means those who stay behind may be trapped for days until emergency crews can access the area.

The following zones in Sierra Madre are under the evacuation warning. Check the Genasys app for more information.

SMD E002B

SMD E003

SMD E004

SMD E005

SMD E006A

SMD E006B

SMD E007

SMD E008

SMD E009

SMD E010A

SMD E010B

SMD E010C

SMD E011A

SMD E011C

SMD E012A

SMD E012B

SMD E012C

SMD E012D

SMD E019