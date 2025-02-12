Evacuation warning to take effect Thursday for parts of Airport Fire burn scar as storm pummels OC

TRABUCO CANYON, Calif. (KABC) -- A voluntary evacuation warning will take effect Thursday morning for several areas in the Airport Fire burn scar in Orange County, officials said.

The warning is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. due to possible flooding and debris flows as a major storm moves across the region.

The warning is for residents in Trabuco Creek including the RC Airport, campground, and school, Bell Canyon including Starr Ranch, Hot Springs Canyon including Lazy-W Ranch, and the Long Canyon and Modjeska Canyon areas.

A flood watch will also be in effect from Thursday morning through Thursday night for most of Orange County.

Authorities noted that heavy rain, subsequent flooding and debris flows are possible, adding that evacuation routes can quickly become impassable due to mud, debris or flooding.

The dramatic rescue was caught on video. You can see the woman running away from the flames, looking for a way out.

Orange County residents with large animals should follow their personal plans to move their animals before the rainfall arrives, the Sheriff's Department said.

Anyone with disabilities and those with access needs or functional needs requiring assistance in evacuating should call the Sheriff's Department dispatch center at (714) 647-7000.

O'Neill Regional Park will be closed Thursday, including the campgrounds.

A dormitory-style shelter will be set up at the Foothill Ranch Library Program Annex at 27002 Cabriole Way, for residents leaving the area during the storm.

City News Service contributed to this report.