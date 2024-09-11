Trabuco Canyon fire blackens more than 22,000 acres; multiple homes destroyed

The Airport Fire, which started in Trabuco Canyon, is expanding into Riverside County after burning more than 19,000 acres.

The Airport Fire, which started in Trabuco Canyon, is expanding into Riverside County after burning more than 19,000 acres.

The Airport Fire, which started in Trabuco Canyon, is expanding into Riverside County after burning more than 19,000 acres.

The Airport Fire, which started in Trabuco Canyon, is expanding into Riverside County after burning more than 19,000 acres.

TRABUCO CANYON, Calif. (KABC) -- A brush fire that officials was accidentally caused by heavy equipment continued its relentless march Wednesday, destroying multiple homes as it pressed into Riverside County, prompting more evacuation warnings and some school closures.

The Airport Fire began about 1 p.m. Monday near Trabuco Canyon Road in the area of the remote-controlled airplane airport, said Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Sean Doran.

Video from AIR7 showed several homes were burned to the ground, though the number of residences that were destroyed was not immediately known.

As of Tuesday afternoon the blaze had expanded to 10,000 acres, officials said. By Wednesday morning, Cal Fire reported it grew to 22,376 acres.

"It has crested the north main divide and gone into Riverside County," Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Steve Concialdi said Tuesday.

The blaze also bore down on Santiago Peak, which is home to a series of radio and television broadcast towers, used not only by local media outlets but also federal and local government agencies.

Concialdi said crews were working to protect the peak but had to withdraw from the area because the flames got "too intense." The fire appeared to lap right up to the base of some of the towers, but the equipment appeared to escape any serious damage.

The blaze, which has zero containment, was still burning through "dense vegetation," but was "burning toward Ortega Highway," where there are residences, Concialdi said.

By early Tuesday evening, the flames marched downslope toward Lake Elsinore, with reports of some structures burned.

Ortega Highway was closed between Grand Avenue and Nichols Institute. The area had been under a voluntary evacuation warning, but late Tuesday morning, mandatory evacuation orders were issued for areas along the highway near Caspers Park.

A mandatory evacuation order was previously issued for the Robinson Ranch community in Rancho Santa Margarita. Voluntary evacuation warnings were in place for residents on Rose Canyon Road, Trabuco Creek Road, Trabuco Canyon Road, Trabuco Oaks Drive, Joplin Loop and Cook's Corner. Evacuation warnings were issued Tuesday for Silverado and Modjeska canyons.

A "care and reception shelter" for evacuees was established at the Rancho Santa Margarita Bell Tour Regional Community Center, 22232 El Paseo. Large animals can be sheltered at the Orange County Fair Grounds, 88 Fair Drive in Costa Mesa.

Some pets were being sheltered at OC Animal Care at 1630 Victory Road in Tustin, officials said. Mission Viejo Animal Services was also helping residents with shelter for pets.