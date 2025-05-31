Evacuation warnings extend to Riverside County as vegetation fire spreads to 200 acres

Evacuation warnings were extended to some parts of Riverside County due to a vegetation fire near the Pala Casino in San Diego County.

The Henderson Fire started shortly after 5:30 p.m. Friday off Henderson Road, north of state Route 76 and east of Interstate 15, according to Cal Fire.

The northwest-spreading fire grew to 30 acres by 6:59 p.m. as ground crews and personnel aboard air tankers and water-dropping helicopters worked to subdue the blaze in steep terrain, the state agency reported.

The fire grew to 200 acres by 9:57 p.m., according to Cal Fire. It's only 5% contained.

Evacuation warnings were issued for a small portion of Riverside County, which encompasses the area north of the San Diego County Line, east of Rainbow Oaks Drive and Pala Road, south of Pechanga Road and Anza Road and west of Crosley Truck Trail.

Saturday's weather could pose additional challenges to firefighters, with temperatures in the 90s and winds gusting up to 25 miles per hour in the area.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

City News Service contributed to this report.