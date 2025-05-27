Ex-Mexico soccer star Carlos Vela retires, named LAFC ambassador

LOS ANGELES -- Former Mexico and LAFC forward Carlos Vela announced his retirement from soccer on Tuesday, with the 36-year-old named LAFC's first club ambassador.

"Throughout my career, I've experienced very special moments, but the time has come to officially retire from professional soccer," he wrote on Instagram.

"There aren't enough words to express the gratitude that I have for my family, all the clubs that gave me the opportunity, and the fans for their love and support. It has been an honor and a privilege to share my career with all of you."

Vela, who has been out of contract since the end of last year, helped LAFC lift its first MLS Cup title (2022) and two Supporters' Shields (2019, 2022).

He had returned to LAFC in October 2024 on a short-term deal after a nine-month absence following the expiration of his previous contract at the end of 2023.

The club rejected an option to renew his contract for 2025, but were initially in talks with the player to return.

He will now be recognized during a special Carlos Vela Night on Sept. 21 for the game against Real Salt Lake.

"Helping to build LAFC and winning trophies for the club is a highlight of my career," Vela added in LAFC's announcement. "This club means so much to me and my family, and I am proud of everything we have accomplished together with the great fans of Los Angeles.

"I am excited to begin this next chapter in my journey here in L.A."

Signed as LAFC's first Designated Player for the club's inaugural 2018 season, the winger took MLS by storm with individual awards including 2019's Golden Boot and MVP, as well as setting the record for most goals scored (34) in a single season.

"From the beginning, Carlos has been more than just a player -- he has been the heartbeat, the captain, and the face of LAFC," LAFC co-president and general manager John Thorrington said.

"Carlos arrived in Los Angeles with a shared vision of building something truly special, and he delivered on that promise in every way. From unforgettable goals to historic victories, Carlos helped make LAFC what it is today.

"While his time on the pitch for LAFC has come to a close, we are thrilled to announce that Carlos will continue to be a part of the Black & Gold as an official ambassador for the club. In this new role, he will help us grow the LAFC brand, strengthen our connection with supporters, and continue to inspire the next generation of players."

Before his MLS arrival, the Chivas academy product made a name for himself in Europe with appearances for Arsenal, Salamanca, Osasuna, West Bromwich Albion and Real Sociedad. With Real Sociedad, Vela's stock rose as a two-time player of the year for the LaLiga side.

At the national team level, the Cancun native represented Mexico from 2007-2018, earning 72 caps and scoring 19 goals.

He represented Mexico in the 2010 and 2018 World Cups but declined to be called up for the 2014 tournament amid a three-year hiatus from the national team.

