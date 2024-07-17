Exotic car brands like Aston Martin will stick with gasoline power well into the future

Will exotic brands like Aston Martin, Bentley and McLaren go electric? Well, eventually - and perhaps only partially.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It's definitely a stunner: the latest drop-dead-gorgeous drop-top from Aston Martin, the DB12 Volante. Six figures worth of sinewy sheet metal from a high-end British brand that rarely misses a beat when it comes to style and luxury cachet.

Of course, famously the brand of choice for the world's most famous secret agent, James Bond. Hardly anyone doesn't think of 007 when they see an Aston Martin.

But even if that pairing had never happened, the DB12 and other Astons would still have appeal as stand-out super machines that sound as good as they look. The 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 - co-developed with Mercedes-AMG - makes all the right noises as it delivers its 671 horsepower. All the better to hear with the top down on a nice sunny day. Of course, there's the $265,000 base price, but these cars have never been inexpensive.

If you have the means, it's a good time to be in the market for a high-end car from the UK. Bentley has just unveiled its new 2025 Continental GT, not surprisingly looking like it's going fast just sitting still. Before long, it'll be seen parked in front of upscale restaurants and resorts the world over, likely catching the eyes of everyone who sees them.

But how will vehicles like this do moving forward? The way cars are powered is changing, and will continue to change in the years and decades ahead. And those changes will apply to these high-end, high-powered cars as well.

Governments around the world are calling for major carbon footprint reductions. But will exotics like this go electric? Well, eventually, and perhaps only partially. Aston Martin has developed an EV platform, but its roll-out has been delayed, because of basically a lack of interest from customers. Aston plans to stick with gasoline.

"For as long as we're allowed to make ICE (internal combustion engine) cars, we'll make them. I think there will always be demand, even if it's small," said executive chairman Lawrence Stroll earlier this year speaking to the British automotive publication Autocar.

The game plan is to pair their engines - both V8 and V12 - with plug-in hybrid or PHEV drivetrains. That's one way to straddle the line between electric power and traditional gasoline power. The new Bentley will arrive initially as a PHEV exclusively.

And there's a new exotic with a lower carbon footprint from McLaren. The Artura, just launched in open-roof Spider form to go alongside a rakish coupe. Not only a plug-in hybrid, but it sports a more fuel-conserving V6 instead of a V8. Enough power to match the looks? McLaren has been winning races with V6 hybrid Formula 1 cars for years now.

So there is a future for dream cars that deliver the style while also delivering internal combustion sensations. And that future promises to be a lengthy one. Plenty of time to save up, or perhaps buy a lottery ticket or two.

