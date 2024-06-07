Why hybrid cars sales are growing while EVs are hitting speed bump

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- EVs may be hitting a bit of a speed bump, as sales slow down. But hybrid vehicle sales are revving up. 7 On Your Side spoke to an industry expert to find out why some consumers are opting to keep gas in the tank, at least for now.

Just when you thought hybrids had run out of gas, sales are taking off. Increasingly, many consumers see them as the best of both worlds.

"It is a great way to save money on your transportation bill. They function like typical automobiles, so you use the existing infrastructure to refuel them, and even if you have a plug-in hybrid, they operate much like you would expect," said Brian Moody, executive editor with Kelley Blue Book.

There is a price advantage, too. They tend to be cheaper than electric cars, but the biggest factor is you don't have to worry about finding a charging station. Hybrids use the on-board gas engine to recharge the batteries.

"Most people are responding to hybrids because it feels like it works with their lifestyle today. They don't have to make many compromises," Moody said.

Like all electric cars, there are government rebates for hybrids, too.

"You can now get taxpayer funded incentives from the government even if you are buying a used hybrid or electric car, so that is kind of a game changer, too," Moody said.

So, are electric cars dead? Not quite. The experts say the future car still has a plug.

"So when they're better, less expensive, more reliable, easy to charge, quick to charge, when all these things are met, people will make the transition, because my opinion is, if most people drove an electric car, they would like it," Moody said.

All electric is still the future, but in the meantime, hybrids are a baby step to electrification driving more and more consumers.

