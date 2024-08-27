Firefighters knock down flames after explosions heard at downtown LA building

Gas canisters exploded inside the downtown LA building as more than 100 firefighters kept the flames from spreading to nearby apartments.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Flames tore through a downtown Los Angeles building on Tuesday, gutting the structure as pressurized gas canisters exploded inside.

More than 100 firefighters responded and were able to control and extinguish the flames at 1200 Industrial St. within about an hour before it could spread to neighboring apartment buildings.

The one-story commercial building was believed to be vacant and secured. But as they battled the blaze, firefighters could hear explosions from inside, apparently from pressurized gas canisters.

No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

