WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Firefighters knock down flames after explosions heard at downtown LA building

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Tuesday, August 27, 2024 10:37PM
Este artículo se ofrece en Español
Explosions, flames rip through downtown Los Angeles building
Gas canisters exploded inside the downtown LA building as more than 100 firefighters kept the flames from spreading to nearby apartments.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Flames tore through a downtown Los Angeles building on Tuesday, gutting the structure as pressurized gas canisters exploded inside.

More than 100 firefighters responded and were able to control and extinguish the flames at 1200 Industrial St. within about an hour before it could spread to neighboring apartment buildings.

The one-story commercial building was believed to be vacant and secured. But as they battled the blaze, firefighters could hear explosions from inside, apparently from pressurized gas canisters.

No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW